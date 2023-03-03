Postecoglou on 'fuel' of cup success, Hatate heroics & St Mirren
Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:
Last weekend's Viaplay Cup win over Rangers "should fuel everybody" at the club for further success: "The whole group will have gained a great deal out of that game".
Postecoglou "enjoyed the day, our performance and the aftermath of it", but says it's been a normal week since the players returned on Tuesday.
Training has been "super competitive" and Postecoglou adds: "What a game like last weekend leaves you with is they all want to be a part of it and not miss out next time."
Reo Hatate - named Premiership player of the month for February - is determined to "be the best footballer he can be, but the whole group has those characteristics and that environment suits his mindset".
St Mirren - the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this term - have had a "really strong season" and their formidable home form gives them the edge over other sides.
On a possible Republic of Ireland call-up for Mikey Johnston, Postecoglou says: "I'm sure he's given that plenty of thought with the people around him." The winger's Celtic future will be assessed when he returns from his loan spell with Vitoria Guimaraes.
No injury issues from the weekend and everyone bar Benjamin Siegrist - who is due to rejoin the squad on Monday - is available.