Postecoglou on 'fuel' of cup success, Hatate heroics & St Mirren

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Celtic face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Celtic boss:

  • Last weekend's Viaplay Cup win over Rangers "should fuel everybody" at the club for further success: "The whole group will have gained a great deal out of that game".

  • Postecoglou "enjoyed the day, our performance and the aftermath of it", but says it's been a normal week since the players returned on Tuesday.

  • Training has been "super competitive" and Postecoglou adds: "What a game like last weekend leaves you with is they all want to be a part of it and not miss out next time."

  • Reo Hatate - named Premiership player of the month for February - is determined to "be the best footballer he can be, but the whole group has those characteristics and that environment suits his mindset".

  • St Mirren - the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this term - have had a "really strong season" and their formidable home form gives them the edge over other sides.

  • On a possible Republic of Ireland call-up for Mikey Johnston, Postecoglou says: "I'm sure he's given that plenty of thought with the people around him." The winger's Celtic future will be assessed when he returns from his loan spell with Vitoria Guimaraes.

  • No injury issues from the weekend and everyone bar Benjamin Siegrist - who is due to rejoin the squad on Monday - is available.

SNS