Kettlewell on squad summit, his job hopes & 'poking & prodding' players
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's Premiership game with St Mirren on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park interim boss:
Kettlewell has had an “open and honest conversation” with the players and is convinced he has their backing. He wants “good team-mates and good people”.
If the board see him as the right candidate to take the job full-time, Kettlewell says he would consider it, but will have no hard feelings if they overlook him.
He will lean on past experience of having taken over Ross County when they were bottom of the Premiership: “I know what it feels like, I know how the place feels, how the club feels".
Kettlewell has picked his team for Wednesday and intended to let the players know within the hour. The squad is largely the same as Steven Hammell's final game in charge, with no injured players yet ready to return.
He will tweak one or two aspects rather than making whosesale tactical changes and intends to “poke and prod one or two just to get another 20-30% out of them".
He will try to improve Motherwell's vulnerability of conceding from set-pieces and help players make “better decisions”.