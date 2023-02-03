Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Graham Potter reaction

Chelsea boss Graham Potter to BBC Sport: "There was a lot of excitement and positivity from the start, a good atmosphere. The spirit of the players was really good. They worked hard for each other against an organised team.

"They've been together a while. We’re a different stage of that – players coming back from injury and new players. We needed time to settle everything down. We were missing the connection, fluidity and confidence that comes from knowing each other.

"The decision we took in the window you can see the profile in terms of age. We feel we have a very strong group of players. We have to gel and become a really good team. That’s where the work is.

"It’s working together. When players have been injured they have not been on the training pitch. We have new players with us. It's about getting ideas across and working with the group."