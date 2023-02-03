Everton v Arsenal: Team news
Everton defenders Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane will miss Sean Dyche's first game in charge as they recover from respective knee injuries.
Midfielder James Garner has a back issue, while Nathan Patterson and Andros Townsend remain out.
Arsenal's latest signing Jorginho could be set for a debut, while Thomas Partey's rib injury will be assessed.
Emile Smith Rowe is out with a thigh complaint and Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Jesus and Reiss Nelson remain long-term absentees.