Analysis: Chelsea 0-0 Fulham

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Fulham have been exceptional since the World Cup, winning more games than any other side in the Premier League, and this performance highlighted why they are a serious threat for a finish in the European places.

Marco Silva's side were disciplined in their shape, frustrating the hosts as they struggled to find a way through the defence, and also carried a threat in attack themselves.

A bit more conviction from Willian and Bobby De Cordova-Reid with their shots in the second half and they may have come away with the win, but this was a very solid point that keeps the Blues below them in the table.