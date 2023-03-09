Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Aston Villa score and Stan Collymore's strike against Atletico Madrid got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Stu: There can only be one and it's Dalian Atkinson's goal against Wimbledon in 92-93 which won goal of the season. The celebration was complete with an umbrella! It's certainly a goal that deserved to be scored at Villa Park.

Dean: Very hard to pick one goal, Dalian Atkinson vs Wimbledon is my favourite but I only saw it on TV. Live, Lowton v Stoke must be close. I remember me and the now wife celebrating and in the surge I protected her from falling, which ended with me sat on the guy next to me and him with a huge cut down his shin. In such a dire season, a rare piece of class.

Martin: The best goal I've seen live was by Dean Saunders against Ipswich. I saw him look at the Ipswich keeper and see him off his line, the ball came to Deano and he let rip with an incredible half volley, perfectly weighted and yet powerful. It never got the recognition it deserves.

Jon: Best Villa goal, Jack Grealish v Birmingham City. Jack got punched by a fan and sucker punched them back with the winning goal.

Ian: Peter Withe scoring against Bayern Munich. I was nine years old and dared to dream that Villa could be European Champions.