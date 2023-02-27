Javi Gracia said he told players he respects the work done by Leeds' previous managers, but "from that point we needed to change something".

He said: "When I arrived the first thing I said to the players, I wanted to be clear and I wanted to be respectful with all the work they have done before with all the staff that have been before me.

"From that point we needed to change something. You have to speak about the past if you want to improve, if you want to change something, but full of respect for all because I think they did a great job before I came here.

"From that point we tried to concentrate all the information, all the things we want to change and prepare for the next game to help the players feel confidence on the pitch and to know clearly what they have to do. It was good because the result was good, not only the result but the performance was good. We were compact, we were solid, we didn’t concede many chances.

"I could see the desire of the players to improve the situation. The moment we scored the goal, the reaction of all the players. See it again and you can feel what the players are and what they want.

"The commitment they have for the situation is the most important thing for me."