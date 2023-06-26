Chelsea "need a united dressing room" next season, says former Blues goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain, as she waits for Mason Mount to complete his move away from Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have threatened to walk away from a deal for the Englnad midfielder but Chamberlain feels it, unfortunately, is in the club's best interests to let him go.

"I don't think Chelsea can afford to keep players that do not want to be there," she told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"After the season they have had, they need players that buy into what they are doing and that make the dressing room a good place.

"If Mount does not want to be there, it is not going to be a positive."

Ex-Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly agreed, although he suggested Mount had the perfect profile to thrive under incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino.

"You would think he would fit in - with his pressing up the pitch and his quality on the ball," said Kelly.

"He was Player of the Season twice, and has competed at the highest level and won the Champions League.

"He would have suited Pochettino's style."

