Arsenal will compete with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in bidding for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Football Insider, external)

Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70m for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription needed, external)

Talks between Arsenal and defender William Saliba's representatives regarding a new contract are progressing positively. (Football London, external)

The Gunners will revive their January interest in Spain defender Ivan Fresneda, 18, following Real Valladolid's relegation from La Liga. (Sun, external)

