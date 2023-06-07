Transfer news: Gunners in four-way battle for Lavia
Arsenal will compete with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City in bidding for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Football Insider, external)
Brighton are set to demand significantly more than £70m for 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (Telegraph - subscription needed, external)
Talks between Arsenal and defender William Saliba's representatives regarding a new contract are progressing positively. (Football London, external)
The Gunners will revive their January interest in Spain defender Ivan Fresneda, 18, following Real Valladolid's relegation from La Liga. (Sun, external)