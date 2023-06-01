FA Cup final: Pick of the stats

This is the first ever major final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

  • Manchester United have won five of their last six FA Cup meetings with Manchester City, most recently a 3-2 away win in January 2012. The only exception in that run was a semi-final victory for Man City in 2010-11.

  • Following their Premier League title win, Man City could win the league and FA Cup double for the second time in their history - after 2018/19. They would be the third team to do so on more than occasion after Man Utd and Arsenal.

  • Having already won the League Cup against this season, United are looking to win both major domestic cup competitions in a single campaign for the first time.

  • City are yet to concede a goal in this season's FA Cup. Since 1888-89 only two teams have won the trophy without conceding a goal – Preston North End in 1889 and Bury in 1903.

  • Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side this season – he could become the first ever Norwegian player to score in the FA Cup final.

