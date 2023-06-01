Manchester United have won five of their last six FA Cup meetings with Manchester City, most recently a 3-2 away win in January 2012. The only exception in that run was a semi-final victory for Man City in 2010-11.

Following their Premier League title win, Man City could win the league and FA Cup double for the second time in their history - after 2018/19. They would be the third team to do so on more than occasion after Man Utd and Arsenal.

Having already won the League Cup against this season, United are looking to win both major domestic cup competitions in a single campaign for the first time.

City are yet to concede a goal in this season's FA Cup. Since 1888-89 only two teams have won the trophy without conceding a goal – Preston North End in 1889 and Bury in 1903.