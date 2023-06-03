Gundogan goal 'a moment of brilliance'

Ilkay Gundogan's fabulous volley - the fastest goal in FA Cup final history - gave Manchester City the lead against rivals Manchester United after just 13 seconds.

Here are some of the comments from our pundits at Wembley:

Jermaine Jenas, BBC One: "It's just a moment of brilliance from the Manchester City captain. The technique is something else. Ilkay Gudogan has stepped up with important goals at the end of the season and he's done it again."

Chris Sutton, BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's an unbelievable strike from Gundogan and De gea is just rooted. All sorts of dip on that ball! What a start to the game."

Alan Shearer, BBC One: "Oh my goodness me. The technique is just incredible. That is such a difficult skill. The ball coming from that side, to hit it with your right foot and come onto it like that, incredible strike."

Micah Richards, BBC One: "Let’s talk about the technique, it was just wonderful. Outside of the foot, it is sensational. He has been in incredible form of late. Wow."

