Simon Stone, BBC Sport

After he was at Wembley for the EFL Cup final and the Women's FA Cup final in the last couple of months, it is anticipated Manchester United co-chairman Avram Glazer will also attend Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

We are still waiting for clarification over the United's ownership and whether Sheikh Jassim's bid or the one headed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group will be successful.

Glazer's continued involvement suggests he is not keen on backing away from the club, fuelling a belief Ineos, who are willing to secure a 50.01% stake and allow Avram and brother Joel to remain as shareholders, are the front-runners.

However, no-one can be certain until a final decision is made.