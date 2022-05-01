West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Moyes reaction

West Ham boss David Moyes, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought we had done well enough. We conceded a couple of set pieces which we are normally very good at, both attacking and defending. We also made a few changes which left out some of the bigger players who might have been involved in those situations. We knew that was a risk and we got punished for it.

"We had a game Thursday, they didn't, so we were entitled to a slow burning start. It came down to two simple things, we'd have liked to have not given the corner kicks away but when we did we could have defended them better.

"Our play had been good enough to get the equaliser. I was hoping we might have nicked another before the break. We then gave away the second goal.

"Then we had the incident when Jarrod gets through and maybe if Jarrod had trailed his leg like others do then maybe the situation of the whole game would have changed at that point. But he didn't and I am glad he didn't because he is an honest player and does so many good things.

"We want to finish strongly, the reason we are in Europe because of our strong finish last year. Today was an opportunity but another opportunity we have is a European second leg coming up."