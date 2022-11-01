M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Fans of most Premier League clubs would argue they are on the wrong end of poor refereeing decisions on a regular basis. Evertonians would argue it’s a weekly occurrence at the moment, and Saturday evening at Craven Cottage was no different.

How Aleksandar Mitrovic managed to stay on the pitch after his over the top and dangerous tackle on Idrissa Gueye remains a mystery.

The official line of the challenge "lacking intensity" has been rolled out before and seems a very convenient one to take.

Cast your mind back to the Merseyside derby in September when Virgil van Dijk got away with an equally dangerous tackle on Amadou Onana, with the same narrative preached on that occasion.

It appears that if a player escapes serious injury, then the offender escapes the correct punishment. It’s a mind-boggling way to officiate, setting a dangerous precedent for all players.

The reliance on VAR to referee a game is becoming a common trend and takes away the need for on-field officials to take responsibility for their own decisions.

With all the tools at their disposal to make officiating easier than ever, you’d expect PGMOL to take decisive action against examples of poor refereeing.

Unfortunately, there’s more chance of Everton going a week without being charged by the Football Association than that happening.