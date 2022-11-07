By Scott Mullen, BBC Scotland

This season, there has been a continuity to Motherwell under Steven Hammell.

Since taking over, the Well boss has stuck pretty much to a 4-3-3 formation, with the odd switch of personnel. While results haven't always fallen their way, the performance levels have been higher than what Well fans had seen under Graham Alexander.

But with Louis Moult's impact at Tynecastle, is there a case to be made for playing Kevin van Veen and Moult up front together? Against Hearts, the introduction of the on-loan Burton strike rejuvenated a Motherwell team struggling to break down a 10-man Hearts team defending a two-goal lead. It would also take the pressure off Van Veen who has not hit the target in the six games which have followed his hat-trick in Dingwall.