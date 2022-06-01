'We need to change policy' - your thoughts on a vital summer for Leeds

We asked you how important this summer is for Leeds in terms of recruitment and whether this will define Victor Orta.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nora: Really excited for this summer and the beginning of next season. I do think Orta and Radz must have learned from the scary end of this season and will have to change their approach to buying players. Let’s hope so anyway!

Graham: Orta deserves criticism but so does the seemingly untouchable Bielsa, who also wanted a tiny squad. Hopefully Marsch will be more pragmatic.

Andy: I think this season will actually be the one where Bate, Cresswell, Greenwood, Hejlde and Gelhardt will be fully ready for first-team action. They did well last year, but this is now when the youth policy should start to pay off. Drameh and Davies need looking at as well.

Nath: Lucky to stay up due to Orta and Bielsa's policy of having a threadbare squad. We need to change policy.

Julian: We don't need more upheaval at the management level. Orta just needs to quietly change his approach.

Mary: Orta is as useful as a chocolate fireguard. His scattergun approach has wasted millions. Other than Raphinha, he hasn’t brought in a single unknown bargain.