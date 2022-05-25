Chelsea sale - key moments
- Published
Chelsea's £4.25bn takeover by a consortium led by LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly has been approved by the government.
The club was put up for sale in March before owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Here's how the events unfolded...
24 February: Russia invades Ukraine.
26 February: Abramovich gives "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to charitable foundation.
2 March: The Chelsea owner says he plans to sell the club.
10 March: The UK government sanctions Abramovich.
5 May: Abramovich denies he has requested a £1.5bn loan he made to Chelsea is repaid.
7 May: Todd Boehly agrees a £4.25bn deal for the club.
16 May: Government insider says the deal is close to collapse.
24 May: Premier League approves takeover
25 May: Government approves takeover