M﻿atthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Everything seemed to be going to plan for Arsenal after Granit Xhaka’s second goal in as many games had put the Gunners ahead at St Mary’s.

Mikel Arteta’s side continued to create the better opportunities as the first half wore on, with Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus going close to adding to the visitors’ slender lead before the break.

Mohamed Elyounoussi's last-gasp challenge to deny Jesus early in the second half proved crucial, as Stuart Armstrong finished a flowing Southampton move not long afterwards to earn the home side a share of the spoils.

Arsenal had won their previous 18 Premier League matches after going in front, but Arteta’s team fizzled out after a bright opening as they failed to restore their four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.