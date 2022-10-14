Southampton are looking to win back-to-back league games against West Ham for the first time since September 2016.

West Ham are unbeaten in their past four Premier League away games against Southampton, winning two and drawing two. They’ve kept a clean sheet in their past three visits, though the previous two have both ended 0-0.

Only against Tottenham (eight) and Crystal Palace (six) has Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (five – two goals, three assists). The England midfielder scored and assisted the last time the sides met - a 3-2 Saints win in December.