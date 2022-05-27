ICYMI: Who gets your vote as City's top performer?

Voting is still open for you to choose your Manchester City player of the year - so don't miss your chance.

BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay has picked a shortlist of five nominees for you to choose from - and you can scroll down this page to read his reasoning (17:04, 25 May).

Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo made his shortlist, but which one gets your vote?

You can have your say until 12:00 BST on Monday, 30 May.

Choose your City player of the season and get T&Cs here