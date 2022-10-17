L﻿iverpool v West Ham: Head-to-head record

Liverpool v West Ham head-to-head stats over 52 Premier League games. Wins: Liverpool 32, West Ham 10. Goals: Liverpool 99, West Ham 48. Clean sheets: Liverpool 22, West Ham 10

  • Liverpool have lost just one of their past 49 home league games against West Ham (W36 D12), going down 3-0 in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

  • West Ham have won one of their past 12 Premier League games against Liverpool (D2 L9), winning 3-2 at home last season as one of just two sides to beat the Reds in the league.

  • Liverpool have won 11 of their past 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games, including the past seven in a row by an aggregate score of 20-3. Their only defeat in this run was at Leicester in December last season.

  • West Ham have lost just one of their past 13 midweek Premier League games (W7 D5), going down 2-0 at Arsenal in December last season. This will be the Hammers’ 100th Premier League game played on a Wednesday.