Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Sunday afternoon at King Power Stadium was one of those times when you look back on and say: "I was there."

Without an away win since August, Evertonians could be forgiven for being less than enthralled with the prospect of facing Leicester City, given how poor we’ve been on the road. You certainly wouldn’t have known it, with all of us in full voice from start to well after the end of the game.

The Everton players can’t help but be buoyed by this unwavering, decibel-shattering support. The off-field support is clearly having a positive impact as the effort, discipline and energy has gone up a notch. As a group, everyone is united at the time when we most need to be.

This is echoed by the manager, who not only has adjusted things tactically to get the best out of what he has available, but who leads the way in ensuring the relationship between fans, manager and players is a positive one. Whether it’s sitting at the front of the coach, fist-bumping fans as the coach leaves Finch Farm, or coming over to us well after the full-time whistle to acknowledge our incredible support, he has been integral to the mini momentum shift in our efforts to remain in the league.

It's important this shift continues later at Watford. With thousands heading down south, the spirit of the Blues is needed just as much as it has been in recent weeks.