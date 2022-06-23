Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker "fears for Leeds" if they lose both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Arsenal tabled an opening bid for Raphinha on Wednesday, with Barcelona also heavily linked, while Manchester City are believed to have made Phillips their top target to replace Fernandinho.

Reo-Coker says both are "irreplaceable" for Jesse Marsch's side.

"When Phillips is not playing, Leeds just are not the same team," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He is the heartbeat of that side. If they lose him without an adequate replacement, they could be in for a long, hard season.

"As for Raphinha, in the Premier League teams can work you out and you need something different to open up defences.

"There is only so long you can play in the division as a solid team - the individuality that Raphinha has is so important."

