Eleven B teams from Scottish Premiership clubs will enter the first round of the 2022-23 Scottish Challenge Cup.

The colt teams of Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United, Heart of Midlothian, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, St Johnstone and St Mirren will again feature in the competition.

The opening round will be regionalised and also feature the top four from last season's Highland and Lowland Leagues, as well as the teams finishing eighth, ninth and 10th in last term's Scottish League 2.

The draw for the first round will be on 4 August, with the ties on 9 and 10 August.

The other third-tier sides from last season and the bottom two League 1 teams enter in the second round.

Welsh sides The New Saints and Caernarfon Town and Northern Ireland's Cliftonville and Linfield enter as guest clubs in the third round along with nine Championship clubs.