Samba bids farewell to Forest before Lens move
- Published
To the fans, to my partners, my coaches, to the staff and everyone at the club. Anyone that I've met that have helped me during my time here. Thank you so much. I'll keep these memories close to my heart. I've never felt nothing like this before ❤️ Forever Forest— Brice Samba (@samba_brice) July 5, 2022
I'll never thank you enough ❤️— Brice Samba (@samba_brice) July 5, 2022
