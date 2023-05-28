Ian Wright says Everton may not escape relegation again without change at the top of the club.

The Toffees have experienced a season of struggle and in-fighting but a superb Abdoulaye Doucoure goal kept them up with a nervy win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

On Match of the Day, Wright said: “They have done it again. They got away with it again this season. The board haven’t been there since January. It’s too close for Everton fans. They are singing 'sack the board' after the game.

“The money they have spent they have not spent wisely. Things need to change in terms of upstairs. Dyche has shown he is capable but I think the relationship between owners and fans has to be repaired before anything else. The only thing they have left is those fans. At the moment Everton looks like a place going nowhere. If they don’t do that they will end up doing that again next season and maybe they won’t get out of it with a great goal.”

Watch Match of the Day here