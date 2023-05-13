Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

White is County's big man for the big occasion. After last week's win against Livingston, a trip to their nearest relegation rivals spelled a huge opportunity to supercharge their survival tilt.

After just 38 seconds, White had given the travelling support reason to get excited. And in the second period, he sent them into raptures.

Three finishes, varied in nature, but similar in just how easy the striker made them look. On each occasion, his predatory instincts told him precisely where to be in order to fire his side up the table.

Behind him, 10 players ran themselves ragged for the County cause. No matter how loud the crowd roared United forward, at practically every turn the visitors stifled their efforts en route to a huge win.