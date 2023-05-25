Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Bukayo Saka is loved by everyone at Arsenal.

So says Mikel Arteta who has shaped the 21-year-old into one of the Premier League's leading lights despite his tender years.

Saka has been instrumental to the Gunners' title challenge this season. A scorer of 13 Premier League goals, he leads Arsenal for assists this season (11), dribbles (69) and touches in the opposition box (245).

He is second only to Martin Odegaard for number of shots taken (92-86) and again behind just his captain for successful passes for attacking players (983).

Indeed, in the last 10 seasons, only Mesuit Ozil (19 in 2015-16) has created more league goals than Saka has this year.

This is no one-off either. He also got 11 goals and seven assists last season in a more disappointing campaign and has been arguably their most influential player since breaking through under Unai Emery as a raw 17-year-old.

That is why his signing a new contract is such a big deal at Emirates Stadium.

When Saka says Arsenal are on track to "achieve big things", his involvement will play a major part in how successful they are.

Arteta said on Tuesday that his England forward was "a special person, a credit to himself and loved by all".

If he spearheads another period of sustained success in north London, he will go down as a club icon.