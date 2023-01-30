Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to be linked with a move for Birmingham City’s Jobe Bellingham, whose older brother Jude is one of the hottest properties in world football.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that he understood the excitement around the latest Bellingham brother.

“It’s a really interesting story,” he said. “He’s only played about 14 games for Birmingham, which is not a lot, but that’s similar to Jude, who went to Dortmund and will now cost in excess of £100 million in the summer.

“That’s a pretty expensive mistake for all those clubs who missed out on him. Jobe is an England youth international and obviously a really good and exciting talent.

“I just hope he gets to have his own career, developing in his own time and who knows, he might even be better than Jude.”

