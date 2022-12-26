Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall backs his Hearts counterpart and former Scotland colleague Craig Gordon to recover from the serious-looking injury he sustained against Dundee United on Christmas Eve. (Sun), external

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson does not believe Craig Halkett's injury is "too bad" while fellow defender Stephen Kingsley sustained a concussion against United. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external

Cammy Devlin is in no doubt Hearts should be third in the Scottish Premiership with the Tynecastle side sitting fourth and trailing Aberdeen on goal difference. (Record), external

Cammy MacPherson says St Johnstone are up for the challenge of overtaking Hearts in the league. (Courier - subscription required), external

