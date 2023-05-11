Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders speaking on Talksport: "I think Trent could play in central midfield for England and end up captain. I think he is a brilliant central midfield player. A caged animal, waiting. You can tell he is loving it.

"He can defend, run and defend in midfield. It's not like defending as a full-back, getting isolated with a winger. He has defensive thoughts in his head so can track people into the box.

"His feet are better than anyone else's in the England team. The through balls, his crossing if he drifts into wide areas, he gets his foot in, wants to win and is aggressive.

"I think as a central-midfield player, I might be wrong in the future, but looking at him now, I think he can do everything."