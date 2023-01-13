Rory McKenzie had a grandstand view the last time Kilmarnock stunned Celtic at Hampden. Now he wants a slice of history for himself.

The forward is taking inspiration from that 2012 League Cup glory day as Derek McInnes’ side attempt to unseat holders Celtic this weekend and book a return to the national stadium for the final.

McKenzie was a Killie youth player in the Hampden stands 10 years ago when Dieter van Tornhout's late header earned the Rugby Park men their first and only League Cup triumph.

“I remember being at the game,” says McKenzie, 29.

“There were a bunch of youth team lads there and we were sat in the corner where Lee Johnson put the cross in, so the players came and celebrated and we were right down the front.

“That was a fantastic day. Nobody gave us a chance. So you need to cling on to days like that and know that it’s football, you need everything to go your way but those things can happen.

“This Celtic team are extremely good and you need the little breaks to fall in your favour.”