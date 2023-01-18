Kilmarnock v Rangers team news

Kilmarnock midfielder Liam Donnelly could be a doubt after going off against Celtic on Saturday. Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett remain out with hamstring problems.

Kemar Roofe is out of the Rangers squad with a shoulder injury, but James Sands returns after a knock, while John Souttar and Ianis Hagi have returned to training but will not be available until the end of the month. Tom Lawrence's rehab from a heel problem has slowed, while Rabbi Matondo (knee), Steven Davis (knee), Ridvan Yilmaz (hamstring) and Filip Helander (foot) remain out.

Did you know? Kilmarnock have lost each of their past four league meetings with Rangers, who have lost four of their past six league visits to Rugby Park.