Sutton's prediction: 2-1

I said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp deserved a touchline ban for his behaviour during Sunday’s win over Tottenham.

That got quite a reaction on social media from Reds fans, who told me that other managers do the same. Well, they do - but that doesn’t make it right.

It’s something everyone has a responsibility to sort out, because it is a terrible look.

To be fair to Klopp, when he faced the media on Tuesday, he fronted up about the comments he’d made about referee Paul Tierney after the game and said he regretted some of the things he’d said. So, at least he came out and said it was wrong. But it needs to stop, because it has a terrible knock-on effect on what happens in grassroots football.

In terms of this game, Liverpool are putting a bit of a run together. They have got all their forwards back fit – Diogo Jota looks sharp and Luis Diaz is getting minutes under his belt too – and Trent Alexander-Arnold is enjoying his new inverted role.

Do I trust them defensively? No, that hasn’t changed. Fulham have got some talented attacking players and caused the Reds plenty of problems when they drew 2-2 at the start of the season. They were pretty lively against Manchester City at the weekend too.

I think Liverpool will edge this one and they are getting stronger and stronger but, to make the top four from here, they need to win all five of their remaining games and hope Newcastle United and/or Manchester United slip up quite dramatically. That looks unlikely.

Ostler's prediction: 3-0

