Mauricio Pochettino praised his side's attitude but emphasised the need to improve after Chelsea opened their pre-season campaign with a 5-0 win over League Two Wrexham in North Carolina.

Left-back Ian Maatsen - who spent last season on loan at Burnley - scored twice before goals in the final 10 minutes from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell sealed the victory.

"Like always after a pre-season game, I'm happy because of the attitude," Pochettino said following the win.

"But, of course, it is time to improve."

"I think it is part of the process in this period to learn in the way we want to play and, of course, build the physical condition also. I am happy with the performance.

"I think the most important thing now is to get positive feelings and to start to play again after the holidays. All the players came in at different levels and now it is about putting them all at similar levels to try to compete for the season."

The Argentine selected a youthful team for his first match in charge, with the average age of his starting XI just over 19-years-old.