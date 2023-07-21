Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

A big part of how well Liverpool deal with Fabinho's exit will depend on Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke.

In a major change off the pitch at the club this summer, the German has taken over from Julian Ward, whose final act was to bring in Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister for an initial £35m from Brighton.

Dominik Szoboszlai's arrival for £60m from RB Leipzig was the first signing under Schmadtke and, along with the Reds' recruitment team, he has the job of dealing with the Fabinho curve ball.

Speed could be key. Mac Allister and Szoboszlai were signed before Liverpool returned for pre-season. That was crucial to give them the best chance of adapting to the team's style of play and Jurgen Klopp's demands before the start of the campaign.

Any new player will have to do the same in the key defensive midfield role in Klopp's set up, with Liverpool starting at Chelsea on 13 August.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in a hybrid right-back and midfield role towards the end of last season.

In the first half against Karlsruher, he was in midfield with Conor Bradley, 20, at right-back, while 18-year-old James McConnell was in a central midfield role after 11 changes at half-time.

