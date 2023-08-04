New Spurs signing James Maddison wants "to be respectful" about Harry Kane's future but says he's desperate for the England captain to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Maddison knows Kane from England duty and has enjoyed teaming up with him at club level this summer, despite all the noise about Kane's future.

“I won’t go into details because I don’t know anything and let’s be respectful about Harry’s situation," Maddison said.

“Everyone knows what Harry Kane is like. He’s a super professional guy and whenever he goes into training he gives 100 per cent and it’s the same as all the lads so not (a distraction) at all really.

“We were friends before I joined Tottenham from the England squad. We have similar interests and get on well anyway away from football.

“I would love Harry Kane to stay, he’s the best number nine in the world in my opinion, but what will be, will be and Harry is super professional.”