Disciplinary issues

Last season, Mitrovic missed nine Premier League games through suspension, essentially a quarter of a season. Sure, the incident involving referee Chris Kavanagh was extraordinary, but it hinted at a player whose emotions can get the better of him.

He has accrued 83 yellow cards in his career and six reds, probably understandable given his style. But is he worth the hassle?

Goalscoring drop-off

This time last year, his ability to perform in the Premier League was being challenged. In the 2020-21 season, he had scored only three goals and spent more time on the bench as Fulham slipped to relegation.

The accusation was he was a flat-track bully, capable of putting Championship defences to the sword but not able to perform at the highest level.

For much of last season, he put paid to that argument, but one season does not make a career. Can Fulham fans be sure he will deliver to the same standard this year? And, besides, that six-game drought in early 2023 was concerning.

And don't even mention his dismal penalty record.

Replacements

While there is no natural replacement in the squad, some of Fulham’s better performances came without Mitrovic in the line-up.

Five goals plundered against Leicester City in May showcased the talents of others, as Willian and Tom Cairney destroyed the Foxes.

Only West Ham and Liverpool kept clean sheets against a Mitrovic-less Fulham in that spell, while the pace of Harry Wilson and Dan James slashed open Everton’s defence in April.

With Mitrovic in the side, Fulham play a distinctive way. Without him, Silva arguably has freedom to mix it up.

