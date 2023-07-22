Mount's a winner - Ten Hag

Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey

Erik ten Hag believes new £55m signing Mason Mount will bring a winning mentality to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old won the Champions League, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Chelsea.

And, amongst his other attributes, it is the knowledge of what it takes to lift the biggest trophies that attracted Ten Hag to the England international.

"Mason is very dynamic and has a lot of game understanding, in and out of possession," said Ten Hag.

"I'm convinced he will add quality to our midfield department and give us more chance to win games.

"He knows how to win trophies as well and he will bring that to our squad."