Harry Kane will not sign a new deal with Tottenham and could be open to joining German giants Bayern Munich. (Times - subscription required), external

Kane will consider leaving Tottenham if the club decides to accept a transfer fee, but won't force a move this summer. (ESPN), external

Spurs have identified Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, and Chelsea's 23-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, as potential replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is in talks over joining Atletico Madrid. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's gossip column