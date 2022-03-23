Man City talking point: Where will Guardiola's side finish?

Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

﻿What a great time to be a City fan.

Not only are City sitting on top of the Premier League, looking to win our fourth title in five years, they are in the Champions League quarter-finals and the FA Cup semi-finals. In addition, the team are playing the most fabulous football under the best manager on the planet.

With no games for a while, I’m going to predict how the Premier League season will finish.

Despite Liverpool’s momentum, I predict City will win the Premier League, again, with 93 points. Obviously, the critical fixture will be the game against our nearest rivals on 10 April and we must avoid defeat that day.

My optimistic prediction is based on a number of factors: we have home advantage in that crucial fixture, there are no clear weaknesses in our team, we have only lost once in the league since October - and we’ve been here before.

Whether we win three, two, one or no trophies this season, it’s still a great time to be a City fan.

