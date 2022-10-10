W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after West Ham's Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

West Ham fans

Clive: It was great to see Paqueta settling into the groove and showing his silky skills on the ball. That lad is going to shine, as is Scamacca. So happy Antonio scored too. Squad depth is showing now.

Sue: What a game. Paqueta and Scamacca - what signings. Buzzing!

Kozan: What a great week - three wins out of three - and nice to see Antonio, Scamacca and Bowen all continuing to score. I'd like to see all three play together - pace, power and the ability to cause problems for any defence. Tough away game next week, but things look positive.

F﻿ulham fans

D﻿erek: It's a shame the officials can't get the decisions right. They showed themselves up.