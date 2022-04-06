Liverpool talking point: 'We wouldn't swap him for anyone'

Jordan Chamberlain, editor of Empire of the Kop, external

Thiago provides snippets of genius and oozes charisma.

Naby Keita has similar-but-less-often flashes, while Jordan Henderson is Liverpool's trophy-lifting captain.

But none of them get close to Fabinho's importance in Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

The Brazilian is as crucial to Liverpool's central areas as Virgil van Dijk is to the defence. Against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final victory, Fabinho was faultless.

For years, Liverpool were crying out for a Javier Mascherano-type, but Fabinho provides everything the Argentine did off the ball, as well as height, power and a terrific passing range.

In Liverpool's run of 17 wins from 18 games, Fabinho has been incredibly consistent, and his continued fitness is imperative to the club's chances of success on multiple fronts.

Manchester City fans are likely to prefer Rodri, but there's no holding midfielder on the planet Liverpool would swap Fabinho with.

It'll be a mighty battle on Sunday to see which of the anchormen comes out on top.

