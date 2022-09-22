England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden.

Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations League fixtures in June.

E﻿ngland need results against Italy and Germany to avoid being relegated to pot B, and McFadden believes Grealish has shown his desire to impress for his country.

"﻿With England, he can be more himself and play the way he wants to," McFadden told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"﻿It's not that he's not allowed to do it at City, but they've definitely got a way of playing and he has to do his job for the team.

"﻿When he's with England, he's seen to be the creator and can perhaps be more maverick - more off the cuff - with how he plays.

"﻿Then again, one of the criticisms of Gareth has been he is too defensive and does not allow players to express themselves."

