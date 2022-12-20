O'Neil 'excited' by Bournemouth future

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil says it's "a really exciting time" for everyone involved at the club with Bill Foley's consortium now fully in situe at Vitality Stadium.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his permanent appointment as Cherries boss, O'Neil says the new ownership have big plans on the south coast.

"It's exciting for everybody," he said. "Bill is committed, ambitious and wants to push the club forward on and off the pitch.

"There is lots of work to be done - it doesn't happen overnight but it's a really good time to be around Bournemouth for the staff, the players and the fans."

O'Neil takes his side to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening for their first match since the break for the World Cup and will need to carry out a number of late fitness checks after a virus laid low several of his players.

"We've had a tricky 10 days with a bad virus running through the group," he said. "I will have to make some last-minute calls on quite a few of them as some have missed long spells of training.

"Hopefully though, when we get there, we can name a really strong team."