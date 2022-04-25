Norwich 0-3 Newcastle: Pick of the stats
Newcastle have won four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2018.
Norwich have now lost eight Premier League games by at least three goals this season, the third time they’ve lost as many in a single campaign (also 2004-05 and 2019-20). They’re the first side to lose 8+ games by 3+ goals in three different Premier League seasons.
The Magpies earned their biggest Premier League win since a 4-1 win at Bournemouth in July 2020, with the Cherries being managed by current Magpies boss Eddie Howe.
The Canaries have conceded 69 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side. Of all the teams to have played at least 300 Premier League games, Norwich have the highest goals conceded per game ratio (1.7 – 654 goals in 387 games).