Liverpool v Benfica - confirmed team news
The games are coming thick and fast for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to the side that started the first leg in Lisbon.
Among the starters are 36-year-old James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas.
Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane start on the bench, with Liverpool at Wembley after this for the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday.
Benfica's starting line-up includes former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and ex-Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen.