'This is football so anything can happen'

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague expects to see a different side to Villarreal in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Spanish football expert thinks Liverpool will progress to the final, but believes Unai Emery's side will put up more of a fight than in their 2-0 loss at Anfield.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The Villarreal you saw in Anfield is not the usual Villarreal. Gerard Moreno, for starters the best player, will be back.

"They know what they got wrong, basically they had a list of five things to do and did all five wrong. So they will try to get at least a couple right in terms of keeping the ball for longer, building up from the back better and being better under pressure, while creating chances themselves.

"Unlikely yes, but this is football so let’s say anything can happen. There are things that have to be adjusted. There was a bunch of things they didn’t do right. The two forwards didn’t really pressure, didn’t add when they had the ball. They didn’t have the ball for long but the centre-backs were doing intricate passes with the midfielders and they were only on the edge of their own box still with 70 metres to go.

"I think there will be goals. Maybe Villarreal will manage not to lose but Liverpool will go through."