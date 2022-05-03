Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

And there we have it…

Our lacklustre defeat at Aston Villa signalled the end of another failed attempt at staying in the Premier League. The worrying thing for City fans is, as each one passes, they become increasingly abject and we find ourselves becoming increasingly uncompetitive at the elite level.

Once upon a time we would at least take our relegation fights to the last couple of games; now we meekly surrender our top-table place with 12 points still to play for. In fact, get this, in 2011-12 and 2012-13 we didn’t even get relegated – we survived!

Imagine that.

But, as the Premier League gets increasingly swamped by super-rich billionaires and oil-rich states from the Middle East, our noble yet puny attempt at being self-financing leaves us further and further behind the rest.

In theory, such an approach to running a football club should fill us with pride, but in reality it just leaves us red-faced, and open to ridicule and belittlement.

In some sections of the media it’s become cool to punch down on the little guy – no recognition of why we have failed to compete, only sneers and derision.

The oddity of it all is it appears our owners are happy for this to become a regular occurrence. Nothing emanating from Carrow Road suggests there is a future plan to try to make us more robust.

While some still insist that a self-financing club can survive in the Premier League, the evidence suggests otherwise.

If we were to get promoted again anytime soon, and if we’re still pursuing this flawed model, then there’s a very high probability that the exact same thing will happen.