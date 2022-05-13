David Moyes has heaped praise on captain Mark Noble as he prepares for his last home game for West Ham on Sunday.

Noble has spent his entire 18-year career with the Hammers, making 566 appearances for the club, and will retire at the end of the season.

Moyes is expecting an "emotional" afternoon against Manchester City.

"I'm sure it'll be hugely emotional for Mark and his family," he said. "Your career is never that long as a footballer, but to do it at one club is a huge achievement.

"It's not done by many people, so great credit to Mark and the way he's conducted himself throughout the career."

Noble turned 35 last Sunday and has scored 62 goals for West Ham. Moyes credits his all-round influence as integral to the club over the last two decades.

"He's played continuously, at the highest level," he said. "He'll be renowned.

"He's really good around the young players here and he sets great examples for how they should behave and go about their business as young professionals.

"He helped me an awful lot when I came in and is a really good sounding board. He'll certainly be missed in the dressing room next year."